GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Revenue Department assures farmers opposing restriction on registration of inam land of action

April 25, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Revenue Department has assured the farmers of Sembiyanallur and Karuvalur villages in Avinashi Taluk that their grievance on the purported obstruction caused by the Wakf Board for registration of inam land will be addressed in right earnest.

At a meeting chaired by Avinashi Tahsildar on Thursday, the farmers of the villages led by Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association were informed that the district administration had already communicated to the Wakf Board about the issue.

The farmers had withdrawn their plan to boycott Lok Sabha polls based on the assurance that a discussion would be conducted post election.

Farmers holding inam land across the district have been carrying out protests over the last two years demanding that the hindrance caused by the Wakf Board and HR and CE Department on registration of land by those in possession of requisite documents must be removed.

The farmers, under the banner ‘Inam Nila Vivasayigal, Kuthagaiyalargal, Veedu-Manai Urimayalargal Iyakkam’, contend that they have been holding the land down the generations as per provisions of the law. The land, according to the farmers, had been in their ownership under the Tamil Nadu Minor Inams (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act, 1963.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.