Reveal exact number of deaths: Subbarayan

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami must reveal the exact number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the State, urged Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan on Tuesday.
Speaking to mediapersons, he alleged that the discrepancies in the death figures are due to the attempts of the State government trying to reduce the count. The government is trying to project a false image that only Chennai and the surrounding districts are the worst-hit in terms of COVID-19 cases, Mr. Subbarayan alleged.
He further accused the State government of not carrying out adequate tests in rest of the districts, including Tiruppur district. Medical camps must be set up in all rural areas for COVID-19 testing and precautionary measures must be carried out in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on a war-footing, the MP said.
To compensate for the lack of income due to the lockdown, all rice ration cardholders must be given a cash assistance of ₹ 12,500 (₹ 7,500 from Central government and ₹ 5,000 from State government) to all cardholders, Mr. Subbarayan said, terming the cash assistance of ₹ 1,000 to the cardholders as inadequate.
