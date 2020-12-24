Returnees from abroad being closely monitored in Krishnagiri

Returnees from Europe and especially the United Kingdom are put on a close watch here in the wake of the spread of the new strain of SARS-CoV 2, according to the district administration.

Earlier, a consultative meeting to ascertain the preparedness and containment measures in the wake of global concerns over the spread of the new strain of SARS-C0V 2, was held here under the aegis of Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy.

According to the administration, between November 25 and December 22, a total of 138 persons had returned to Krishnagiri from abroad. Among those, six persons had returned from the U.K. Five belonged to Hosur and one person was from Kaveripattinam; three among them were women.

The returnees have since been isolated and their samples were sent for COVID-19 test. They have not exhibited any symptoms, so far.

According to the Collector, all the returnees from abroad will be subjected to tests and will be placed under compulsory 14-day quarantine. The Collector has also directed revenue officials and the police to monitor and keep a watch on those in quarantine.

Public are urged to contact the district administration on its toll free number 1077 for any information. The administration has advised people not to panic but to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.