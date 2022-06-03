Return land acquired for Salem Steel Plant to farmers: Anbumani Ramadoss

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss said that his party would not allow the Salem Steel Plant to be sold to a private firm for a low price.

Dr. Anbumani said the government should return about 3,400 acres of extra land acquired for the Salem Steel Plant to the farmers or use it for setting up new industries.

He said, every year, 45 tmc to 125 tmc of water released from Mettur dam drained into the sea. If the Mettur Water Surplus Scheme was implemented, all the excess water would be diverted to the lakes in the district.

On NEET, the PMK leader said, “We are not asking for an exemption permanently, but only for five to ten years to increase the standard of education.” There should be a good relationship between the Governor and the Chief Minister to run the administration smoothly, he said.

Dr. Anbumani asked the Chief Minister to implement total prohibition in the State and to bring a law against online gambling. He also urged him to implement 10.5 % reservation for Vanniyars as he had promised.