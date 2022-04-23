Retrieve idols in museum and install in temples for worship: Pon Manickavel

ERODE As many as 2,500 panchaloha idols that were currently exhibited in museums should be retrieved and kept in respective temples for worship, said A.G. Pon Manickavel, retired Inspector General of Police, here on Saturday.

He was in Erode to take part at a function organised by Sivanadiyar Thirukootam Trust for which he is the chief advisor.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Manickavel said that idols were kept as visual objects at museums in Chennai and Delhi which should be retrieved and placed in temples for worshipping in a proper manner. He also wanted idols at Tanjore Art Gallery to be kept for worship in respective temples. The former IG said that we have been enslaved by invasions for 857 years and were unable to protect idols. “Fearing that idol worship would not be allowed, ancestors buried the idols and protected them. But, those idols are kept on display in museums now”, he said.

The retired officer also wanted security guards accompanying politicians and officials not to carry arms while entering temples. He expressed concern over the salary of priests in 26,000 temples in the State and said that if the situation continues, there will be no priests in temples after 15 years.