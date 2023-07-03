Retrieve graveyard encroached upon by individual: residents

July 03, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - ERODE

People of Harijan Colony at Chatiram Pudur in Periya Kodiveri village alleged that the graveyard in their area was being encroached upon by an individual and urged the district administration to take action and retrieve the land.

In a petition submitted to the district administration at the grievances redress meeting here on Monday, the villagers said around 100 families had been residing in the colony for many years now and were using the one-acre graveyard. But, an individual had encroached upon the graveyard in recent months and prevented them from using it, they alleged.

They said the graveyard was used by their community members for many years and encroaching it and preventing them from using it was a violation. They wanted an inquiry conducted and the encroachments removed.

Road facility sought

People from Kallapalayam Ellis Pettai in Perundurai submitted a petition seeking road facility in their village. They said over 45 families had been residing in the village for over 40 years that lacked road facilities causing hardship to students, traders and workers. They said ambulances could not enter their village due to the poor road condition. Despite taking up the issue with Pallapalayam town panchayat, no action had been taken so far, the residents said.

