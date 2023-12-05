Retired transport corporation staff launch flyer campaign in Krishnagiri

December 05, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Retired Employees Welfare Association jointly with all trade unions launched a flyer campaign in Krishnagiri over a raft of demands at the transport corporation depot on Tuesday. The protest was part of the State-wide protests in the form of distribution of flyers at all bus depots over various long- pending demands.

The gap between revenue and expenditure pushing the State transport Corporations into loss had not been addressed by the government, the protesters said.

The State transport corporation buses are plying in over 10,000 routes with many routes making loss. Yet, the services are continued for the benefit of people. However, the loss is not compensated by the government. According to the association and the trade unions, the losses incurred by other service corporations such as the civil supplies corporation and Tangedco are compensated by the government, but the transport corporations are not bailed out.

The protesters also alleged that the deductions made from the staff salaries towards welfare were not remitted into their accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters also alleged that there had been slashes in the basic pension and no rise in the dearness allowance for the retired staff. They also flagged a number of pending heir appointments on compassionate grounds. The vacancies are also not filled causing strain on the existing staff, the association said.

The protesters, distributing flyers highlighting their demands, also warned of a total strike on December 19, jointly with the participation of all trade unions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.