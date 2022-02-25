Retired TNSTC employees withdraw protest temporarily in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter February 25, 2022 20:57 IST

Staff Reporter February 25, 2022 20:57 IST

In Coimbatore Zone, nearly 8,600 retired employees are yet to get their DA arrears, which is around ₹ 4,000 to ₹ 6,000 per person

Members of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Retired Employees’ Welfare Association picketed the head office of TNSTC in Coimbatore on Friday, demanding immediate payment of increased Dearness Allowance arrears. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

In Coimbatore Zone, nearly 8,600 retired employees are yet to get their DA arrears, which is around ₹ 4,000 to ₹ 6,000 per person

Hundreds of retired employees of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) from four districts, who staged a protest in Coimbatore on Friday demanding disbursal of dearness allowance (DA) arrears to retired employees, withdrew their protest temporarily following the State government’s assurance to them. The State-wide demonstration was organised by the State Transport Employees’ Retirement Welfare Association outside the TNSTC Coimbatore Division head office on Mettupalayam Road. G. Palanisamy, president of the Association’s Coimbatore Zone, said that retired TNSTC employees from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris districts participated in the demonstration. The State government froze the DA for the retired employees in November 2015 and its disbursal has been pending for 76 months for nearly 85,000 beneficiaries across the State, he said. In Coimbatore Zone, which comprises four districts, nearly 8,600 retired employees are yet to get their DA arrears, which is around ₹ 4,000 to ₹ 6,000 per person, according to Mr. Palanisamy. Following talks with Principal Secretary of Transport Department K. Gopal, the Association decided to temporarily withdraw the State-wide agitation in the afternoon. “We trust that the State government will find a solution to this issue by next week,” he said.



Our code of editorial values