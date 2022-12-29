ADVERTISEMENT

Retired TNSTC employees seek disbursal of DA arrears

December 29, 2022 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Retired employees of the Tamil State Transport Corporation staging a demonstration on Mettupalayam road in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Over 2,000 retired employees of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Retired Employees Welfare Association (TNSTC-REWA) staged a demonstration in front of the regional head office here on Thursday demanding the State to release the seven-year dearness allowance (DA) arrears to 86,000 pensioners.

The members along with the All India Postal & RMS Pensioners’ Association (AIPRPA) and retired workers of State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) blocked the TNSTC buses plying towards the depot on Mettupalayam Road.

The police detained a few protesters at a marriage hall.

General Secretary of TNSTC REWA P. Selvarajan said that despite Madras High Court’s order to release the assistance on November 25 this year, the State has not taken steps to release the increased DA payment since November 2015 to 86,000 pensioners. “We have petitioned the Chief Minister, Collectors of many districts, transport officials and Ministers repeatedly, to no avail,” he added.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
