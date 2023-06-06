ADVERTISEMENT

Retired TNEB staff found dead in Namakkal

June 06, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old man was found dead at his house at Kamaraj Nagar near Pudhupatti in Namakkal district on Tuesday.

Retired from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), the deceased K. Subramani alias Mani was allegedly beaten to death. . After retirment, he was working as an accountant with a packaged drinking water can supplier. Since he did not turn up for work on Tuesday, the water can supplier Manikandan went to the Subramani’s house and found him dead.  

The Namagiripettai police on information sent the body for postmortem. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US