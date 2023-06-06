HamberMenu
Retired TNEB staff found dead in Namakkal

June 06, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old man was found dead at his house at Kamaraj Nagar near Pudhupatti in Namakkal district on Tuesday.

Retired from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), the deceased K. Subramani alias Mani was allegedly beaten to death. . After retirment, he was working as an accountant with a packaged drinking water can supplier. Since he did not turn up for work on Tuesday, the water can supplier Manikandan went to the Subramani’s house and found him dead.  

The Namagiripettai police on information sent the body for postmortem. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

