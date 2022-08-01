Coimbatore

Retired Tangedco official attempts to end life at Erode Collectorate

The Hindu Bureau ERODE August 01, 2022 14:00 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 14:00 IST

Stating that officials failed to survey his land in the last 10 years, a 76-year-old retired assistant executive engineer at Tangedco attempted to self-immolate in front of District Collector H. Krishnanunni here on Monday.

When the collector arrived to participate in the weekly grievance day redressal meeting at the Collectorate, R. Selvarajan of Valayakara Street met the Collector at the portico and was explaining his problem. When the Collector was listening to him, Selvarajan took out a bottle of kerosene and doused himself. Mr. Krishnanunni took the bottle away from him. Police personnel poured water over him.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Expressing displeasure over his act, the Collector told him, “You had come to represent your grievance and you can submit a petition. Steps will be taken to redress it”, and warned him not to indulge in such acts in the future. He asked the police to look into the issue and left for the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Selvarajan told the Erode North police that he possesses his family property of 47 cent land at Veerapampalayam Pirivu. Since a few relatives encroached on the land, he filed a case in the court and the judgment came in his favour. “I had submitted many petitions in the last 10 years to the revenue department asking them to survey the land, fix boundary stones and complete sub-division. But they were refusing”, he said and wanted the survey work to be done. His petition was accepted and later he left the premises.

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Coimbatore
Read more...