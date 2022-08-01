Retired Tangedco official attempts to end life at Erode Collectorate

The septuagenarian alleged official apathy over conducting a land survey for a decade, despite Court passing orders in his favour

Stating that officials failed to survey his land in the last 10 years, a 76-year-old retired assistant executive engineer at Tangedco attempted to self-immolate in front of District Collector H. Krishnanunni here on Monday.

When the collector arrived to participate in the weekly grievance day redressal meeting at the Collectorate, R. Selvarajan of Valayakara Street met the Collector at the portico and was explaining his problem. When the Collector was listening to him, Selvarajan took out a bottle of kerosene and doused himself. Mr. Krishnanunni took the bottle away from him. Police personnel poured water over him.

Expressing displeasure over his act, the Collector told him, “You had come to represent your grievance and you can submit a petition. Steps will be taken to redress it”, and warned him not to indulge in such acts in the future. He asked the police to look into the issue and left for the meeting.

Selvarajan told the Erode North police that he possesses his family property of 47 cent land at Veerapampalayam Pirivu. Since a few relatives encroached on the land, he filed a case in the court and the judgment came in his favour. “I had submitted many petitions in the last 10 years to the revenue department asking them to survey the land, fix boundary stones and complete sub-division. But they were refusing”, he said and wanted the survey work to be done. His petition was accepted and later he left the premises.

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050).