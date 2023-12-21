Retired sub-inspector of police murdered in Erode

December 21, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - ERODE

An unidentified gang hacked a retired sub-inspector of police to death at Vellithiruppur in Bhavani taluk here on Thursday.

According to police, Natesan (65), who retired from service at Ammapettai police station five years ago, was residing at Rottipalayam with his wife Jeyalakshmi and ran a farm on their 4.5 acre land. At 7 a.m. on Thursday, he was on his way to the farm when unidentified persons intercepted his vehicle and hacked him to death and fled the spot.

Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Amirthavarshini and Anthiyur Inspector of Police Senthil Kumar inspected the spot and held inquiries. The body was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai, where an autopsy is yet to be performed. Vellithiruppur police have registered a case, and preliminary inquiries reveal a land dispute could have led to the murder.

