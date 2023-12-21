GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Retired sub-inspector of police murdered in Erode

December 21, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified gang hacked a retired sub-inspector of police to death at Vellithiruppur in Bhavani taluk here on Thursday.

According to police, Natesan (65), who retired from service at Ammapettai police station five years ago, was residing at Rottipalayam with his wife Jeyalakshmi and ran a farm on their 4.5 acre land. At 7 a.m. on Thursday, he was on his way to the farm when unidentified persons intercepted his vehicle, hacked him to death, and fled the spot.

Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Amirthavarshini and Anthiyur Inspector of Police Senthil Kumar inspected the spot and held inquiries. The body was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai, where an autopsy is yet to be performed. Vellithiruppur police have registered a case, and preliminary inquiries reveal a land dispute could have led to the murder.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.