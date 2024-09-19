Retired staff urge Salem Corporation to distribute monetary benefits soon

The retired staff of Salem Corporation have demanded early payment of monetary benefits pending for three years to them.

The Salem Regional Corporation and Municipal Pensioners Association president, K.C. Venkatachalam, said retirement benefits were not paid to Salem Corporation staff who retired from April 1, 2021.

Several cases were filed in Madras High Court and got favourable verdicts. However, the Corporation was not releasing the monetary benefits, except the pension amount. The civic body sanctioned the pension amount for the retired staff. Sanitary workers, who did not receive the other benefits, were forced to get loans from money lenders for high interest.

Stating that retired sanitary workers were struggling for their medical needs, Mr. Venkatachalam said many of them did not even own a house. They struggled to meet expenses such as house rent and healthcare requirements. For the last three months, the Corporation paid the pension amount on date. Before that, the pension amount was delayed for a month. “So, on behalf of our association, we demand the Corporation to release the monetary benefits of the retired staff without delay, considering their livelihood,” Mr. Venkatachalam added.

Salem Corporation officials said that following the revision of taxes, collections were going on in full swing now. The monetary benefits of the retired staff would be paid in a couple of months based on seniority, they said.

