Retired professor donates ₹40 lakh to Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore

Published - November 14, 2024 05:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Ms. Kamala (87), retired professor from Nirmala College, Coimbatore, donated ₹40 lakh to the Ganga Spine Injury Rehabilitation Centre (GSIRC) in Kavundampalayam here on Wednesday.

Ms. Kamala handed over the cheque to Dr. S. Rajasekaran, chairman, Department of Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery, Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore.  The event was presided over by Rama Rajasekaran, director of GSIRC, Rajarathnam, head of the Tamil Nadu Foundation and several other dignitaries.

At the event, Dr. Rajasekar said, “The GSIRC provides treatment to impoverished individuals affected with spinal injuries. Over a hundred patients receive treatment and additionally, they are provided with vocational training for their economic development.” He thanked Ms. Kamala on behalf of the hospital management. He said the amount would help provide advanced treatment for impoverished patients, thereby supporting them and their families, especially their economic recovery.

Rajagopal, president of the Rotary Club and Ms. Kamala’s brother recounted how his sister had suffered a hip fracture after a fall a year ago and was treated at Ganga Hospital. “She underwent a surgery, and her recovery has been remarkable. It is then we came to know of the hospital’s rehabilitation centre and wanted to contribute. “This donation, we believe, will be a significant help to economically disadvantaged patients affected by spinal cord injuries,” he added.

