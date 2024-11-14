 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Retired professor donates ₹40 lakh to Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore

Published - November 14, 2024 05:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Ms. Kamala (87), retired professor from Nirmala College, Coimbatore, donated ₹40 lakh to the Ganga Spine Injury Rehabilitation Centre (GSIRC) in Kavundampalayam here on Wednesday.

Ms. Kamala handed over the cheque to Dr. S. Rajasekaran, chairman, Department of Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery, Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore.  The event was presided over by Rama Rajasekaran, director of GSIRC, Rajarathnam, head of the Tamil Nadu Foundation and several other dignitaries.

At the event, Dr. Rajasekar said, “The GSIRC provides treatment to impoverished individuals affected with spinal injuries. Over a hundred patients receive treatment and additionally, they are provided with vocational training for their economic development.” He thanked Ms. Kamala on behalf of the hospital management. He said the amount would help provide advanced treatment for impoverished patients, thereby supporting them and their families, especially their economic recovery.

Rajagopal, president of the Rotary Club and Ms. Kamala’s brother recounted how his sister had suffered a hip fracture after a fall a year ago and was treated at Ganga Hospital. “She underwent a surgery, and her recovery has been remarkable. It is then we came to know of the hospital’s rehabilitation centre and wanted to contribute. “This donation, we believe, will be a significant help to economically disadvantaged patients affected by spinal cord injuries,” he added.

Published - November 14, 2024 05:48 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.