Retired govt. employee duped of ₹12.3 lakh in job fraud in Coimbatore

November 11, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A retired employee of the postal department from Coimbatore was cheated of ₹12.3 lakh by an unknown person who assured him to arrange a government job for his son.

A. Duraisamy (64), a resident of NGR Nagar junction at Irugur in the city, lodged a complaint with the Singanallur police stating that a person, who introduced himself as an advocate, promised him to secure a central government job for his son.

Trusting the stranger, the complainant transferred a total of ₹12.3 lakh through multiple transactions between April 19 and November 10 this year. The stranger stopped answering the calls of the complainant after the full amount was transferred.

The police have registered a case against the unknown person for cheating and launched an investigation.

