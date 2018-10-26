Retired police dog Diana dies

more-in

Diana, a retired service dog attached to the dog squad of Coimbatore City Police, died here on Thursday. The nine-year-old Labrador retriever was with the dog squad from March 2010 to March 2017 for narcotics detection. Personnel with the dog squad bade final adieu to their favourite dog and buried it after paying respects.

Diana, regarded as one of the best performing dogs that worked with the city police, leaves behind several laurels she had won in duty meets and dog shows.

K.N. Kamaraj, special sub-inspector in charge of the dog squad, said that the dog was being taken care of by its handler V. Mathankumar ever since it retired from service. The dog had been undergoing treatment for age-related issues from October, 4. Following Diana’s retirement in 2017, the squad purchased a Doberman as its successor to take care of narcotics detection.

“We had taken Diana and the new recruit dog to then Commissioner of Police A. Amalraj. He proposed that the new dog could be named after its predecessor. The handler did not have any issues and thus, the Doberman was also named Diana, which is now two years old,” said Mr. Kamaraj.

Diana was part of several narcotic hauls and searches conducted by the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau.

Currently, the dog squad has 10 dogs out of which five are service dogs and three are retired ones.