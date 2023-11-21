HamberMenu
Retired IAS officers sign letter criticising District Collector for statements on Ooty lake

November 21, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
The sites at the Ooty Railway Station and the Ooty Lake, where the Tourism Department is undertaking the construction of a rope-bridge and a zipline, are mapped as wetlands, says the letter. 

The sites at the Ooty Railway Station and the Ooty Lake, where the Tourism Department is undertaking the construction of a rope-bridge and a zipline, are mapped as wetlands, says the letter.  | Photo Credit: File photo

Retired IAS officer M.R. Sivaraman has co-signed a letter criticising the Nilgiris district administration for its response to members of the press stating that the Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, was not applicable to the Ooty Lake as it was a “man-made” lake.

Retired IAS officer Surjit K. Chaudhary, Chairperson and Coordinator of the Confederation of Environment Associations of Nilgiris (CEAN), who drafted the letter, took exception to the response of District Collector M. Aruna, who said that the rules as well as the Hill Station Building Rules under the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, 1920, were not applicable to the lake as it was “man-made.”

Mr. Chaudhary said that the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change mapped all the wetlands in 2011 and a National Wetland Inventory Assessment Report (NWIAR) was prepared and released. “It is understood that relevant portions of the said report were communicated to the district administration,” he said adding that the sites at the Ooty Railway Station and the Ooty Lake, where the Tourism Department is undertaking the construction of a rope-bridge and a zipline, threatening local biodiversity, have been mapped as wetlands.

He said that the district wetland committee headed by the Collector and District Forest Officer (member secretary) was required to establish the ground realities by means of physical verification and submit a list of wetlands to be notified. However, this has not been undertaken thus far and required reports have not been submitted till date, he alleged.

According to the directions of the National Green Tribunal, all wetlands that have been mapped and the shape files of which have been communicated to the Collector should be protected till the “ground-truthing” of these wetlands is done and notified by the Tamil Nadu Wetland Authority,” said Mr. Chaudhary. “This kind of deliberate and willful acts (illegal constructions around the lake) will end up in contempt of Supreme Court,” said Mr. Chaudhary.

“It is also brought to your notice that most of the lakes are natural formations or manmade or both, not only in the Nilgiris but all over the world. Human-made lakes are also classified as wetlands… and hence is it the duty of the District Collector and district administration to protect the Ooty lake under Rule 4 of the Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules,” he added.

