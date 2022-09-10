Retired HM gets five years imprisonment in Dharmapuri

A retired headmaster was sentenced to five years imprisonment for sexually assaulting students on Friday.

According to the police, in March 2016, Dharmapuri All Women’s Police arrested and remanded a government primary school headmaster, Chandrasekar, for sexually assaulting students, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case trial was held at the District Mahila Court and on Friday the Court found the accused Chandrasekar (62) guilty and awarded five years imprisonment and slapped ₹10,000 fine.