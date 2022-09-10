Coimbatore

Retired HM gets five years imprisonment in Dharmapuri

A retired headmaster was sentenced to five years imprisonment for sexually assaulting students on Friday.

According to the police, in March 2016, Dharmapuri All Women’s Police arrested and remanded a government primary school headmaster, Chandrasekar, for sexually assaulting students, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case trial was held at the District Mahila Court and on Friday the Court found the accused Chandrasekar (62) guilty and awarded five years imprisonment and slapped ₹10,000 fine.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2022 10:19:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/retired-hm-gets-five-years-imprisonment-in-dharmapuri/article65874646.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY