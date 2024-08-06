GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Retired Government staff demand elimination of gaps in health cover

Published - August 06, 2024 08:28 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Government All department Pensioners Association members protesting over a raft of demands in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. 06 August 2024. Photo: Bashkaran N/The Hindu

Tamil Nadu Government All department Pensioners Association members protesting over a raft of demands in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. 06 August 2024. Photo: Bashkaran N/The Hindu | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

The Tamil Nadu Government All Department Pensioners Association staged a protest here over a raft of demands on Tuesday.

The pensioners, who had retired from various departments of the State government, demanded cashless health insurance and separate wards for pensioners in hospitals.

Members of the association called for eliminating gaps in the pensioners’ health insurance scheme and providing cashless medical treatment against the insurance cover. They also urged separate queues and medical wards for the treatment of pensioners against the insurance cover. For those seeking emergency medical care, the association demand speedy settlement of medical claims.

The association also demanded ₹7,850 in pension for Anganwadi staff, a hike in pension by 10% as promised in the election manifesto.

The association also called for reversal to the old pension scheme.

