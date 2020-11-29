Retired forest officer, wife sentenced for graft

Salem

29 November 2020 00:05 IST

The special court for the trial of cases under Prevention of Corruption Act here sentenced a retired officer and his wife to three years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each in a disproportionate assets case.

According to police, Judge V.P.Suganthi sentenced N. Mohan, former Mettur Range Forest Officer, and his wife Chitramani under Vigilance Act for accumulating wealth to the tune of ₹ 26.79 lakh beyond income.

The Court also ordered confiscation of three properties owned by the convicts in Salem City and to seize a fixed deposit amounting to ₹ 1.06 lakh.

