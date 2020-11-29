Coimbatore

Retired forest officer, wife sentenced for graft

The special court for the trial of cases under Prevention of Corruption Act here sentenced a retired officer and his wife to three years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each in a disproportionate assets case.

According to police, Judge V.P.Suganthi sentenced N. Mohan, former Mettur Range Forest Officer, and his wife Chitramani under Vigilance Act for accumulating wealth to the tune of ₹ 26.79 lakh beyond income.

The Court also ordered confiscation of three properties owned by the convicts in Salem City and to seize a fixed deposit amounting to ₹ 1.06 lakh.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2020 12:05:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/retired-forest-officer-wife-sentenced-for-graft/article33202682.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY