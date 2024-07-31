ADVERTISEMENT

Retired electricity board employee gets 20 years RI for sexual assault on minor girl near Pollachi

Published - July 31, 2024 10:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Wednesday sentenced a retired employee of the electricity board to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a three-and-a-half-year-old girl near Pollachi in February this year.

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to P. Murugan, a resident of a village near Makkinampatti near Pollachi.

The police said that Murugan was arrested by the police for sexually assaulting the girl, based on the complaint lodged by her grandmother, on February 13. The elderly man sexually assaulted the girl, when the grandmother had taken her along with her to the house of the former where she worked as a domestic help.

The court found Murugan guilty for offences under Sections 5 (m) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on a child below twelve years) read with 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 376 AB (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on Murugan and ordered the amount to be given to the survivor girl. It also ordered that a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh be paid to the girl by the State government.

