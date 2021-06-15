Retired educational officer cheated of ₹ 10.42 lakh in Salem

Salem

15 June 2021 22:25 IST

A retired Assistant Elementary Educational Officer (AEEO), who provided her savings bank details and OTP to an unidentified person over the phone, lost ₹ 10.42 lakh here on Tuesday.

A. Chellammal of Karumalaikoodal in her petition to the Collector said that she retired from the service in 2005 and is residing with her husband R. Anbalagan, a retired professor. On June 10, she received a call in her landline phone in which the caller claimed himself to be a bank officer of a nationalised bank in Mettur in which she is holding a bank account.

The caller said that her new bank pass book and new ATM card is ready and asked for details of her bank account and OTP that she received in her mobile phone. She provided all the details and after 30 minutes, a sum of ₹ 10,42,300 was transferred to various bank accounts. She claimed that the officers at the bank branch failed to respond immediately and freeze her bank account and block the ATM card. She said that a complaint was lodged with the Cyber Crime Police.

Advertising

Advertising