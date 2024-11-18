 />
Retired anganwadi workers stage protest in Coimbatore

Published - November 18, 2024 06:31 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Over 50 members of the Tamil Nadu Noon-Meal Anganwadi Employees Pensioners Association staged a protest at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday, demanding key changes to their pension scheme.

The protesters called for the abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and the revival of the old pension scheme. They also sought an increase in the minimum pension to ₹6,750, as promised by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) during their election campaign. The retired workers, who are currently receiving only ₹2,000 as pension, stated that the amount was insufficient to sustain themselves.

They also demanded the issuance of a government order for medical insurance and an advance of ₹25,000 for the funeral rites, which had been previously promised.

