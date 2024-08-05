Retired anganwadi staff demand pension hike in Krishnagiri

Members of the Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Retired Employees’ Association staged a protest in Krishnagiri on Monday demanding hike in pension.

According to the protesters, former Chief Minister Karunanidhi had announced during his term that there would be annual hike in pension for anganwadi workers every year. However, there was no such hike for the last seven years, they said.

The protesters alleged that while the government was announcing pension hike for other categories of employees across departments, the anganwadi retired employees were left high and dry without any hike. They demanded that the government address their grievance and immediately announce hike in their pensions. The protests were led by R. Srinivasan, district secretary of the association.