GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Retired anganwadi staff demand pension hike in Krishnagiri

Published - August 05, 2024 08:54 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Retired anganwadi workers staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on August 5, 2024.

Retired anganwadi workers staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on August 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Members of the Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Retired Employees’ Association staged a protest in Krishnagiri on Monday demanding hike in pension.

According to the protesters, former Chief Minister Karunanidhi had announced during his term that there would be annual hike in pension for anganwadi workers every year. However, there was no such hike for the last seven years, they said.

The protesters alleged that while the government was announcing pension hike for other categories of employees across departments, the anganwadi retired employees were left high and dry without any hike. They demanded that the government address their grievance and immediately announce hike in their pensions. The protests were led by R. Srinivasan, district secretary of the association.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.