‘Retain Salem college as co-ed institution’

April 25, 2022 18:23 IST

Students of Salem Sowdeshwari College protested in front of the Collectorate here on Monday urging authorities to retain the institution as co-ed and not to turn it into an exclusive women’s college.

The members under Students Federation of India petitioned the Collector here demanding the State government, the Governor who is also Chancellor of Universities in State and Periyar University authorities not to let the management of the aided college convert it into an exclusive institution for women.

The students said the move would affect higher education opportunities of underprivileged students here. There were only two Institutions within the city that were affordable for students from the economically backward homes. If made into an exclusive women’s Institution, the male students would have to travel to Attur or Namakkal, almost one hour away, for their education, the students added.

