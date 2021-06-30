‘Retain fuel price that prevailed in 2014’

Cadre of Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a demonstration at Perundurai Old Bus Stand here on Wednesday condemning the frequent hike in price of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders

Led by CPI (M) Taluk secretary K. Kuppusamy and AITUC State Secretary S. Chinnasamy, protesters said that price of fuel and LPG cylinders continue to be on the rise frequently causing hardship to the common people. When the BJP formed the government at the Centre in 2014, excise duty on petrol was ₹ 9.48 per litre which was now ₹ 32.90 a litre. Likewise, excise duty on diesel has gone up from ₹ 3.56 a litre to ₹ 31.80 a litre. “The government should immediately take steps and ensure that the duties on fuel were revised that prevailed in 2014”, they added. They said that daily wagers and officers goers were directly affected while the entire population was affected due to increase in diesel price.

Their other demands were ensuring essential COVID-19 drugs available to the people at affordable price and without shortage, handing over the Central government’s Integrated Vaccine Complex at Chengalpattu to the State government, ensuring vaccination for all on warfooting and providing financial assistance to the needy during the pandemic and taking concrete steps to control rising price of essential commodities. They also wanted ₹ 7,500 as monthly aid for six months to the families who have lost their livelihood or job due to the pandemic.