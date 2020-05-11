Retailers open shops in Coimbatore

“Today, we have taken the first step to return to normal business. In a couple of weeks, businesses expect to see more footfalls and customers,” says C. Balasubramanian, vice president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore.

With the State government giving a detailed list of trades that are permitted to operate from Monday, almost all shops were open in Coimbatore Corporation limits.

In Gandhipuram and Oppanakara Street major retail showrooms remained shut on Monday. However, in other parts of the city, almost all the retail outlets were opened.

Standalone textile shops, photo studios, flex printing units, photo copying shops, sweet stalls, clock and footwear retail outlets, automobile showroom and service facilities, automobile workshops, hardware shops, and outlets selling industrial consumables were all open in the city. Aavin booths were also serving customers in several places.

“Major textile and jewellery showrooms, with or without AC, departmental stores, commercial complexes are not permitted to open shutters. In the case of tea stalls and bakeries, only parcel service is permitted. If they violate, the outlets will be closed,” said District Collector K. Rajamani.

“We opened the bakery for parcel service about a week ago. We sell snacks and tea. Two of us manage the outlet. Though we get only one fourth of the customers we used to get, most of them want to have tea at the stall. So they stand outside and drink their tea,” says Ayyappan, who manages the counter at a bakery at Edayarpalayam.

In Saibaba Colony, Shanthi, who runs a textile showroom, says customers walk in to buy basic products and those priced low. “I have one assistant who is not able to come because there is no bus service. For the last one week, the shop was open from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. From today, the shop will be open till 7 p.m.,” she says.

According to Unni, a two-wheeler mechanic, he has kept the workshop open for the last three or four days. There are a few customers. Since the spare parts outlets are also open, there is no problem, he says.

The retailers have started keeping the shops open till 7 p.m as the government has permitted them to do so now. Several restaurants have started parcel service and are food delivery apps.

“The small-scale gold and silver shops in Big Bazaar Street and many parts of the city were not opened on Monday. Since we have the permission to open from the district authorities, the shops will function from Tuesday,” said B. Sabarinath, president of Coimbatore Jewellers Association.