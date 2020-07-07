Retail vegetable trade to function from GCT ground

Coimbatore Corporation on Tuesday allowed retail vegetable traders to set shop at the Government College of Technology ground, Thadagam Road. It also allowed the wholesale vegetable traders to resume business at the MGR Wholesale Vegetable Market on Mettupalayam Road.

The Corporation had closed the Market and asked the retail traders to stop using the Ramalingam Chettiar Higher Secondary School ground on Alagesan Road, Saibaba Colony, after a few traders had tested positive a fortnight ago.

The Corporation sources said though it had kept ready the college ground for sometime, the report of positive cases from among the retail traders forced it take the step. It had earmarked selling space of 8x8 feet for a trader with space measuring an equal area between two traders.

In this fashion the civic body had created space for 190 traders, whom it expected to shut shop by around noon.

At the wholesale market, the traders would have to finish business by 7 a.m., the sources said. The Corporation expected to sell vegetables and load vegetables between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. but they could unload goods any time during the day but not sell those.

The Corporation decided against placing restriction on unloading goods from lorries because if it were to do so it would load to lorries parked alongside road and lead to traffic congestion. Moreover, the arrival of vegetables in lorries from afar was not time specific as it depended on traffic and other factors and traders themselves could not give a time schedule.

The sources said by reopening the Market, it also reopened the Mettupalayam Road Bus Stand for the traders to unload and sell tomatoes and onions.

In allowing the traders to resume business, the Corporation had ordered them to abide by all COVID-19 safety precautions, the sources added.