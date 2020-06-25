Retail vegetable shops will not function from Friday

ERODE

25 June 2020 22:52 IST

As a move to reduce public gathering at the Corporation’s Central bus stand where the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market functions temporarily, retail vegetable shops will not be allowed to function from Friday.

The wholesale vegetable market will function as usual.

Since the market premises could turn as a potential source for the spread of COVID-19, the district administration has announced that only wholesale shops will be allowed to function from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the retail shops will not be permitted to function from Thursday.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that retail traders had stored vegetables on the bus stand premises and sought a day’s time to clear it and permission was granted to them.

He said that only wholesale shops would function from Friday.

Collector C. Kathiravan asked all the traders to wear mask and gloves and ensure personal distancing while selling vegetables.

He also said that the market would be closed for a day on June 27.