Retail vegetable shops will not function from Friday

As a move to reduce public gathering at the Corporation’s Central bus stand where the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market functions temporarily, retail vegetable shops will not be allowed to function from Friday.
The wholesale vegetable market will function as usual.
Since the market premises could turn as a potential source for the spread of COVID-19, the district administration has announced that only wholesale shops will be allowed to function from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the retail shops will not be permitted to function from Thursday.
Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that retail traders had stored vegetables on the bus stand premises and sought a day’s time to clear it and permission was granted to them.
He said that only wholesale shops would function from Friday.
Collector C. Kathiravan asked all the traders to wear mask and gloves and ensure personal distancing while selling vegetables.
He also said that the market would be closed for a day on June 27.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath