Retail price of tomato shoots up to ₹70 per kg in Erode

Following drop in the arrival of tomato to the wholesale markets, its retail price has increased to ₹70 a kg on Saturday.

The Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market, which is a wholesale market that functions at V.O.C. Park Ground, receives about 5,000 boxes, each weighing 15 kg of tomatoes from other States and from Talavadi.

Due to rain in the past one month in production areas, the wholesale price of tomato has increased from ₹20 a kg to ₹50 a kg now. Traders said that due to Deepavali, farmers did not harvest tomatoes. Also, crops were damaged due to rain leading to drop in production. Hence, on an average less than 2,200 boxes arrive every day at the wholesale market for the past one week, they added.

In retail, tomatoes are being sold between ₹60 and ₹70 a kg causing hardship to the consumers. Shopkeepers said that fine quality tomatoes are being sold not less than ₹70 a kg and since it is very essential in our food, people are spending more to purchase tomatoes. They said that the price of tomatoes is not expected to fall in the next three months or until the rainy season comes to an end. “As monsoon intensifies, production will also be affected pushing the price up further”, shopkeepers said and added that price may touch ₹100 a kg depending upon the rain.

Wholesale traders said that less than 3,000 boxes would arrive in the market every day from October to December during which wholesale price will be in the range of ₹50 to ₹60 a kg. “Price of tomatoes depends on the arrivals”, they added.