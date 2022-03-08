Retail outlet for SHG products inaugurated in Erode

Collector H. Krishnanunni (second right) viewing the products after inaugurating the retail outlet for self-help groups in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

An exclusive retail outlet for Self-Help Group (SHG) products, called Aatral Erode, where members of 50 SHGs have displayed products made by them, was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

Run by Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, the new outlet was inaugurated by Collector H. Krishnanunni near Erode Revenue Divisional Office in the presence of L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development) / Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Ekam H. Singh, Assistant Collector (Training), Getzi Leema Amalini, Project Director, Mahalir Thittam and other officials.

Handcrafted materials, saris, earthen products, Bhavani Jamakkalam, cotton and jute bags, bamboo products, artificial jewellery, products made from areca nut leaves, small millets, jaggery, honey, snacks, organic vegetables and fruits and dry fruits and other products made by the members were kept for sale.

Mr. Krishnanunni said the outlet would help improve the standard of living of members and encourage them in society.