Retail in the time of COVID-19

15 June 2020 18:31 IST

Restaurants and retailers in Coimbatore Corporation limits are gearing up to welcome customers by prioritising safety measures. Several retailers have taken to social media and posted short videos of their efforts.

Several restaurants are looking at offering the menus through QR codes and asking customers to place orders through their mobile phones and make digital payments when they open the premises to customers for dine in.

At Naira Kota, a jewellery outlet, or at Kirtilals, the jewellery tried by customers are treated in UVC cabinets so that they are safe for other customers. Every effort is taken to ensure that the entire outlet is safe.

