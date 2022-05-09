Resume works to renovate LBP canal soon: farmers

Stating that delay in resuming works to renovate and modernise the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal would cause extensive damage to the canal, members of Keel Bhavani Ayacut Pasana Tharagargal Sangam held talks with officials of Lower Bhavani Basin Sub-Division here on Monday.

Led by its president S. Periyasamy, the farmers gathered at the sub-division office at Konavaikal with placards urging the State government to resume work immediately and complete it by August 15. The farmers said as per the report of water expert and former Cauvery Technical Cell Chairman A. Mohanakrishnan, the canal had lost its stability 10 years ago and the State government had also accepted the report.

“The State government had announced a project to renovate and modernise the canal at ₹750 crore in 2001. But, due to political reasons, works could not be carried out,” they said and added that work began at ₹709.58 crore last year and was halted later.

At present, discharge into the canal was stopped on April 30 and the Water Resources Department was yet to resume work. “Due to political compulsions, ayacut farmers are on the verge of losing their rights,” they said and wanted work to begin soon. The farmers wanted the work completed on time and water released for irrigation in August. The officials assured them to complete the works on time.