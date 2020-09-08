‘Resume trains in Pollachi section’

Coimbatore

08 September 2020 22:11 IST

Members of the Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association demanded resumption of regular and special train services in the Pollachi section.

Association secretary B. Mohanraj on Monday submitted petitions in this regard to Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas, Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram, Pollachi Division Railway Manager Pratap Singh Shami and Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Pollachi V. Jayaraman.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Mohanraj said the residents had no choice, but to go to Coimbatore to board trains now. In particular, train services between Thiruvananthapuram and Madurai, Palakkad and Chennai and Coimbatore and Madurai should be resumed at the earliest with stoppages at Pollachi Junction, he said.

The petition also demanded speeding up of the railway electrification works and operation of goods train arriving from Salem and Erode Junctions at the Pollachi-Kinathukadavu-Podanur section.

Sources in the Palakkad Division said the State governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu must consent for the operation of inter-State passenger trains amid the COVID-19 situation and that there were demands for train from Kerala to Chennai and Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the passenger reservation system counters were reopened at Pollachi Railway Station on Tuesday to facilitate train bookings. The counters would be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day, the sources said.