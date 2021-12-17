‘Resume senior citizen quota in trains’

The District Congress Minority Wing has urged the Railway Ministry to resume its concession for senior citizens that remain suspended for two years due to COVID-19 pandemic

In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, vice president of the Erode District Congress Minority Wing and former member of Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee K.N. Basha said that concessions provided to senior citizens were stopped from March 23, 2020 due to the pandemic. While men above 60 years were given a concession of 40% concession in all classes, women above 58 were given 50% concession. “It is causing immense hardship to them and the railways should immediately restore concessions”, the letter said.

The letter said that passenger trains that were stopped due to the pandemic are yet to be operated causing inconvenience to workers, hospital goers, students and devotees. Since rail fare is low when compared to bus fare, many prefer trains for commuting. Hence, passenger trains that pass through Erode to Coimbatore, Salem, Nagercoil and Tirunelveli should be operated at the earliest. The letter also said that unreserved coaches were attached to only too few selective trains and wanted it to be done for all trains. Also, about 150 trains pass through the Erode Railway Junction everyday making it one of the busiest junctions in the region. But, only four platforms are present that failed to cater to the growing needs forcing many trains to wait outside the junction delaying the arrivals. Hence, there is an urgent need for establishing a fifth platform, the letter said.