Resume passenger trains service stopped two years ago: Cong.

The district Congress Minority Wing has urged the Chief Minister to urge the Central government to resume the services of passenger trains that were stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic, two years ago.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, K.N. Basha, vice-president of the wing and former member of Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, said that passenger trains connecting, Erode, Salem, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Tirunelveli, Tiruchi, Nagercoil were stopped from March 2020, due to outbreak of COVID-19. The fare for passenger trains from Erode is Tiruppur ₹15, Coimbatore ₹25, Palakkad ₹35, Salem ₹15, Karur ₹20, Tiruchi ₹35, Tirunelveli ₹70 and Nagercoil ₹80. Since the train services were convenient and fare was affordable for workers, students and the common public, all these trains received good patronage. “But the services that were stopped for two years were yet to be resumed”, the letter said.

Mr. Basha said that the railways have resumed operation of express trains and other passenger trains in the last few months while it has also announced plans to resume the Coimbatore – KSR Bengaluru UDAY Express (double decker train) from March 31. “But the delay in resuming operation of the passenger trains is causing hardship to the passengers”, the letter said.