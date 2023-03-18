ADVERTISEMENT

Resume operation to capture elephant Karuppan, say Talavadi farmers

March 18, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

With wild elephant, nicknamed Karuppan, in Talavadi Hills, continuing to raid crops, Talavadi Farmers’ Association has urged the Forest Department to resume the operation and also to find a long-lasting solution to prevent elephants from entering farm lands.

In an email sent to the Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), association president S. Kannaiyan, general secretary S. Yuva Bharat and treasurer S. Sathyamurthy said the ‘Operation Black’ to capture the elephant, fix radio collar and translocate it was suspended temporarily in January.

The email wanted the operation resumed immediately and a permanent solution to prevent wild elephants from entering farm lands found. The mail also wanted compensation for crop and property losses and solatium to loss of human lives caused by wild animals increased. The email said the farmers and villagers would assemble at Jerahalli Range Office on March 20 urging officials to fulfil their demands.

The farmers said though the department had announced that the operation would resume at the earliest, nothing materialised as the elephant continued to damage crops in farm lands causing extensive financial loss to them.

