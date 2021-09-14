‘Resume admission to B.Sc. Sericulture course’

Employees of the Sericulture Department have appealed to the State Government and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University to not suspend the admission to B.Sc. Sericulture course.

In their representation, the employees said given the employment opportunity for Sericulture in both government and private sector, it would only be appropriate that that the University resumed admission. They were forced to view the suspension of admission as a move to completely discontinue the course in the coming years. The employees said that given the way the Government was looking at boosting silk production through various initiatives it would only be fair if the University established a separate sericulture college.