Results of casual elections declared in Coimbatore, Tiruppur
Results of the casual elections for a panchayat president and three ward councillor posts were declared in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.
N. Sathish Kumar won the Muthur panchayat president post. K. Dhamodharan (ward 4 in Kurunallipalayam), M. Prabhu (ward 2 in Vadakkipalayam) and R. Madhubala (ward 1 in Perur Chettipalayam) were elected panchayat ward councillors.
In Tiruppur district, K. Srinivasan (ward 16 in Avinashi) and K. Eswara Mahalingam (ward 1 in Palladam) were elected panchayat union councillors. K. Prema won the Uthukuli panchayat president post. M. Duraisamy (ward 6 in Avinashi) and N. Periyasamy (ward 1 in Gudimangalam) were elected panchayat ward councillors.
