Restrictions to be reintroduced from today

With restrictions to be reintroduced from Saturday, the district administration has asked all the establishments, traders, hotels, transport companies to adhere to COVID-19 norms and ensure the control of virus spread.

Mr. Kathiravan chaired a meeting with owners and representatives from Uzhavar Sandhai, vegetable markets, tea and hotels, commercial establishments, provisional store, jewellery, autorickshaw unions, lorry owners, temples and other organisations at the Collectorate.

He said that steps were taken to increase reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests and also encourage people to get vaccinated. “Despite various steps being taken, cases are on the rise as people fail to wear masks and ensure personal distancing while in public places”, he said and added that adhering to the norms is mandatory.

The Collector said that retail sales at wholesale markets were banned from Saturday. Shopping malls, jewellery and textile showrooms, recreation clubs, entertainment parks, theatres, museums and other places where people gather in large numbers should have only 50% occupancy.

A committee would be formed to monitor whether people from other States and foreign nations e-registered and entered the district. Containment zones would be monitored and steps would be taken to ensure that people in the area do not leave the street. Mr. Kathiravan said that fever camps would be conducted regularly and contact tracing would be expedited for each case.

District Revenue Officer Murugesan, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan and officials from various departments participated.