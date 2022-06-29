Restrictions tightened at all parks and gardens in the Nilgiris

A recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the Nilgiris has led to the department of horticulture and plantation crops tightening restrictions in all parks and gardens in the district.

According to officials, though the rule that people visiting the garden must wear masks at all times has always been in place since the easing of lockdown restrictions in the district last year, it was not enforced very strictly due to a decrease in the number of cases across the State since the beginning of 2022. However, with the number of cases on the rise in the State, and also in the Nilgiris, visitors have been mandated to wear masks at all times and maintain personal distancing while in crowded areas, like parks and gardens maintained by the horticulture department.

“This is being insisted in all places, with workers being asked to report people flouting the mandate. If found defying restrictions, visitors face a stiff fine,” said an official from the horticulture department.

Manohari Ramachandran, Dean of the Government Medical College and Hospital in Udhagamandalam, said though there had been an increase in the number of positive cases, so far, no one has required oxygen support. “More number of cases are among students returning from vacation, with the highest number of admissions in a single day only at six persons this month,” said Dr. Manohari. She said a COVID-ward with 25 beds and five Intensive Care Unit beds is functioning in the hospital, with an isolation facility with 80 beds set up at Good Shepherd School in Udhagamandalam. So far, the COVID-care and isolation facility is empty, she said.

As of Tuesday evening, there were 60 persons recovering from COVID-19 in the district.