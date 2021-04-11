Restrictions reintroduced in districts to contain COVID-19

Erode

11 April 2021 00:11 IST

Commercial establishments and industries to follow all safety norms

Imposing fine on public and sealing of shops for non-adherence to COVID-19 norms and strict monitoring by officials in market areas marked the first day of reintroduction of restrictions in the district here on Saturday.

District Collector C. Kathiravan inspected the Periya Mariamman Temple on Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, bus stand, shops at Veerapampalayam Pirivu, Villarasampatti Bus stop, market, shops at the bus stand in Gobichettipalayam and a few other places during which he found many shops failing to adhere to the norms. As many as 12 shops were sealed and a fine of ₹ 5,000 each was levied on the owners. Seventy persons were fined ₹ 200 each for not wearing mask.

Mr. Kathiravan told mediapersons that steps were taken on a war footing to prevent the spread of virus in the district. He asked the traders, commercial establishments and industries to follow all safety norms. He said that only after thermal scanning customers should be allowed to enter the shops, and hotels should only have 50% occupancy at any given time.

“Action will be taken against shops or establishments if they sell products to customers who are not wearing masks,” he said . Shop owners would be fined ₹ 5,000, and the shops would also be sealed, he warned.

Both TNSTC and private buses were operated without standees. “Only from Monday, we may face the challenge,” the operators said. In the absence of additional buses during peak hours, the norm might be flouted, they added.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan along with officials inspected the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market, fish markets at Stoney Bridge and Karungalpalayam.

A hotel and a bakery at Karungalpalayam were fined on the spot for violation of norms. Spot fine was collected from over 25 persons in the area for not wearing masks. Mr. Elangovan found an autorickshaw at Marapalam Four Road plying with 19 passengers and intercepted it. The owner was fined ₹ 5,000 and the vehicle was handed over to the police.

Restricted entry in shops

In Salem, businesses at many places restricted entry of customers into their premises.

City buses and inter-district buses were allowed to operate only with seated passengers. Officials from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation said that staff, especially drivers and conductors, have been advised to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and use hand sanitisers. All buses were being sanitised before and after a trip.

Considering the crowd during the peak hours, additional buses were being operated to prevent standees. Temperature of passengers were checked at major bus stations.

At Salem Airport, authorities said that spot fines would be imposed on passengers without masks.

The district administration has restricted public entry into the Badhrakaliamman Temple in Mettur for Mahalaya Ammavasai celebrations on Sunday as part of COVID-19 restrictions. Hotels have restricted seating to 50% capacity and a few eateries were only providing parcels. City police has deputed 14 teams, and the Salem district police 15 teams to monitor motorists venturing out without masks.