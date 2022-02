File photo show devotees at Aranganathaswamy temple in Karamadai.

February 14, 2022 23:00 IST

District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Monday said that devotees from other districts or States will not be allowed for the Masi Magam temple car festival at Aranganathaswamy Temple in Karamadai on February 17 and 18. A release said that only those from Coimbatore district will be allowed to participate as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures.

