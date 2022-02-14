Restrictions for temple car festival
District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Monday said that devotees from other districts or States will not be allowed for the Masi Magam temple car festival at Aranganathaswamy Temple in Karamadai on February 17 and 18. A release said that only those from Coimbatore district will be allowed to participate as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures.
